eEnergy Group (LON:EAAS) Trading Down 2.8%

eEnergy Group Plc (LON:EAAS – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.90 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7 ($0.09). Approximately 3,826,405 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 122% from the average daily volume of 1,724,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.20 ($0.09).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 12 ($0.15) target price on shares of eEnergy Group in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

eEnergy Group Trading Up 5.7 %

eEnergy Group Company Profile

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.63. The firm has a market cap of £28.65 million, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 5.47.

eEnergy Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy services company in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers LED lighting solutions to education and commercial clients; and energy consultancy, procurement, analytics, and efficiency services. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

