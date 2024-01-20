Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Editas Medicine from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Editas Medicine from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup upgraded Editas Medicine from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Editas Medicine from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Editas Medicine from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Editas Medicine has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.38.

Shares of EDIT opened at $8.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.76. The firm has a market cap of $660.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.89. Editas Medicine has a 1-year low of $6.08 and a 1-year high of $11.93.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 54.24% and a negative net margin of 792.70%. Editas Medicine’s revenue for the quarter was up 1171.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.81) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Editas Medicine will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,359,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 53,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 22,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,021,000. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10; autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and EDIT-301, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

