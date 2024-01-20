Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Upgraded to Neutral by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $216.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $185.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Ecolab from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ecolab from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $201.38.

Ecolab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $199.75 on Tuesday. Ecolab has a twelve month low of $143.91 and a twelve month high of $201.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $56.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.78.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ecolab will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 52.90%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,077,887.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total value of $1,137,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,634.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 215.1% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 5,445 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ecolab by 1.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in Ecolab by 3.4% during the second quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 8,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ecolab by 162.6% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Ecolab by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 256,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,963,000 after purchasing an additional 13,314 shares during the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

