Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (EXG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on January 31st

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 22nd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE EXG opened at $7.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.62. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $8.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $134,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $126,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

