Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (ETW) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 22nd

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 22nd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.8% annually over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund stock opened at $7.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.80. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $8.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETW. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 678.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 156,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 136,318 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 19.2% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 487,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after acquiring an additional 78,404 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 16.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 554,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after acquiring an additional 76,495 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 57.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 75,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 10.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 781,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,971,000 after acquiring an additional 71,146 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

