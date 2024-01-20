Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (ETW) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 22nd

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 22nd.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.8% annually over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.3 %
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund stock opened at $7.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.80. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $8.49.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
