Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 22nd.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund stock opened at $12.26 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $10.59 and a one year high of $12.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.90 and its 200 day moving average is $11.88.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.
