Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 22nd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund stock opened at $12.26 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $10.59 and a one year high of $12.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.90 and its 200 day moving average is $11.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,704 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 71,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

