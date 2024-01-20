Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (ETG) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 22nd

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 22nd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years.

Shares of ETG opened at $17.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.74 and a 200 day moving average of $16.31. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.08 and a twelve month high of $17.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETG. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $1,787,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 4.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,414,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,141,000 after purchasing an additional 106,730 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $510,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $462,000. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $401,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

