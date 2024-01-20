Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0468 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 22nd. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Stock Performance

Shares of EIM stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $10.70.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EIM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 0.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 8.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 15.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.