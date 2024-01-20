DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Cut to “Sell” at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $21.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $24.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research restated an underperform rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on DXC Technology from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on DXC Technology from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.78.

DXC opened at $23.00 on Wednesday. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $18.61 and a 12-month high of $30.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.31, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.91.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 18.48% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 3.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 11.2% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 5.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 7.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 5.2% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

