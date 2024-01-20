Duality Advisers LP Trims Holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Duality Advisers LP cut its holdings in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 27.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,357 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,960 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $2,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the second quarter worth $361,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 20.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Wix.com by 171.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 270,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,125,000 after purchasing an additional 170,600 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in Wix.com by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 52,924 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 277,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,743,000 after buying an additional 147,200 shares during the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wix.com Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of WIX opened at $127.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of -747.90 and a beta of 1.36. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $73.39 and a 52-week high of $127.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The information services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $393.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.51 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Wix.com from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wix.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.88.

Wix.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

Featured Stories

