Duality Advisers LP Purchases Shares of 119,261 Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 119,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,098,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 26,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Kimco Realty by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 54,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 16,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 5,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 13,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

KIM opened at $20.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $16.34 and a fifty-two week high of $23.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 135.21%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KIM. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.50 to $21.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.08.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

