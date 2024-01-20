Duality Advisers LP Makes New $2.26 Million Investment in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Landstar System by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,085,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $616,286,000 after acquiring an additional 31,476 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Landstar System by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,273,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $586,805,000 after acquiring an additional 25,366 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Landstar System by 756.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,045,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $496,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690,326 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Landstar System by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,549,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $298,352,000 after acquiring an additional 38,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Landstar System by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,179,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,952,000 after acquiring an additional 46,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $193.28 on Friday. Landstar System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.13 and a twelve month high of $208.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.84.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Landstar System had a return on equity of 31.06% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 2nd. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 15.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on LSTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Landstar System from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wolfe Research raised Landstar System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Landstar System from $165.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Landstar System from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Landstar System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.09.

About Landstar System

(Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

Featured Stories

