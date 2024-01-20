Duality Advisers LP Invests $2.26 Million in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,045 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,262,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 345.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In related news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,591,616. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,591,616. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $59,318.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,086.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,683 shares of company stock worth $1,764,908. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 1.8 %

DHI stock opened at $155.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.84. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.05 and a 1-year high of $156.77. The stock has a market cap of $51.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.63.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.47. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 8.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on DHI shares. StockNews.com cut D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

