Duality Advisers LP Invests $2.24 Million in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 49,406 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 9.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,022,597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $766,865,000 after buying an additional 1,758,945 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,784,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $555,123,000 after buying an additional 285,258 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,815,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $315,682,000 after buying an additional 365,686 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Murphy Oil by 2.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,714,683 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $295,478,000 after purchasing an additional 168,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Murphy Oil by 6.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,980,347 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $114,147,000 after purchasing an additional 173,730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MUR shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.80.

Murphy Oil Trading Down 1.0 %

MUR stock opened at $37.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 2.22. Murphy Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $32.80 and a twelve month high of $48.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $959.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.35 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 13.89%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

