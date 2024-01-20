Duality Advisers LP Invests $2.13 Million in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the first quarter worth $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 164.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 645.2% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the second quarter worth $39,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GTLS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $167.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chart Industries news, Director Linda S. Harty purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $134.44 per share, for a total transaction of $67,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,756.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Linda S. Harty bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $134.44 per share, for a total transaction of $67,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,756.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew R. Cichocki bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $126.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,752.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,177 shares in the company, valued at $149,337.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chart Industries Stock Performance

GTLS stock opened at $125.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.44 and a 52 week high of $184.65.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $897.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Chart Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The business’s revenue was up 117.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Featured Articles

