Duality Advisers LP Has $2.50 Million Stake in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Duality Advisers LP raised its position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,024 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,886 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in UiPath were worth $2,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PATH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of UiPath by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,993 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the first quarter valued at about $184,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of UiPath by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,316,635 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $114,786,000 after acquiring an additional 99,242 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the first quarter valued at about $534,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the first quarter valued at about $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

Get UiPath alerts:

UiPath Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of PATH stock opened at $22.24 on Friday. UiPath Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.38 and a 1 year high of $26.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The healthcare company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. UiPath had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $325.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.54 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

PATH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on UiPath from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on UiPath from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on UiPath from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on UiPath from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on UiPath from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.32.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PATH

Insider Buying and Selling at UiPath

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $995,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,103,754 shares in the company, valued at $27,461,399.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Rich Wong sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $1,807,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 756,599 shares in the company, valued at $13,671,743.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $995,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,103,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,461,399.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 850,000 shares of company stock worth $19,023,000 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Profile

(Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.