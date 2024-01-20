Duality Advisers LP Grows Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 57.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,521 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP owned about 0.06% of Organon & Co. worth $2,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $250,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 132.4% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 29,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 17,026 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 8.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 449,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,344,000 after purchasing an additional 33,252 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 9.0% in the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,307,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,706,000 after purchasing an additional 107,618 shares during the period. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 0.8% in the second quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 90,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

Shares of OGN stock opened at $15.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.04. Organon & Co. has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $32.07.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 147.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.91%.

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

