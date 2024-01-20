Duality Advisers LP Buys 388 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,883 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 65.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 202 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $40,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 58.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 697 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $49,735.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,531.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $116.54 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $111.25 and a twelve month high of $158.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.25 and its 200 day moving average is $128.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 132.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.61.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.01. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $972.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.35 EPS for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

