Duality Advisers LP Buys 1,463 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP owned approximately 0.06% of Silicon Laboratories worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.0% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 8,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 72.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 39.0% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 5.3% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

SLAB stock opened at $126.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 69.41 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.59. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.56 and a 1 year high of $194.68.

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $203.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.02 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 6.36%. On average, analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLAB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $154.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $136.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silicon Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.75.

In related news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 3,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $398,141.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,231. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

