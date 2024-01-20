Duality Advisers LP Acquires New Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 804.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,883,265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $340,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564,631 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $152,111,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 991.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,402,480 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $155,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,980 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 4,811.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 632,783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $70,043,000 after acquiring an additional 619,900 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 1,344,282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $132,533,000 after buying an additional 508,807 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 12,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $1,148,916.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,050,695.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total transaction of $278,296.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,923.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 12,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $1,148,916.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,050,695.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,277 shares of company stock worth $2,620,426. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $106.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.43. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.06 and a 52 week high of $123.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 20.92%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 44.37%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

