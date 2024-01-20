Duality Advisers LP Acquires New Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,983,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $3,657,020.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,233 shares in the company, valued at $40,650,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total transaction of $6,071,548.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,243,989.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $3,657,020.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,650,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IDXX shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $573.63.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $523.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $519.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $490.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $43.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.45, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.27. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $372.50 and a 1-year high of $568.30.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $915.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 85.68% and a net margin of 22.93%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

