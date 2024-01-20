Duality Advisers LP Acquires 61,187 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 152.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,187 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $2,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Flowers Foods by 28.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 11,505 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Flowers Foods by 102.4% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 107,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 54,574 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC raised its position in Flowers Foods by 4.1% during the third quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 100,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in Flowers Foods by 0.8% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 120,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the third quarter worth $2,166,000. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian acquired 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $200,109.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 849,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,670,125.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO R Steve Kinsey acquired 1,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.46 per share, for a total transaction of $39,978.80. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 399,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,973,219.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryals Mcmullian bought 9,100 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $200,109.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,028 shares in the company, valued at $18,670,125.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FLO. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Flowers Foods Stock Performance

Shares of Flowers Foods stock opened at $22.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.64 and a twelve month high of $29.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95, a P/E/G ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.97 and its 200 day moving average is $22.74.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 143.75%.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

