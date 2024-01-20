Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 757,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,491 shares during the quarter. Doximity accounts for 1.0% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Doximity were worth $16,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Doximity by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,688,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,620,000 after buying an additional 5,235,837 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Doximity by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,501,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,774,000 after buying an additional 3,362,575 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Doximity by 559.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,682,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,056 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Doximity by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,599,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Doximity by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,176,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,979 shares during the last quarter. 54.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Doximity alerts:

Doximity Price Performance

Shares of DOCS stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,733,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,523. Doximity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.71 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 52.62, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Doximity had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $113.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.19 million. On average, analysts expect that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DOCS. Bank of America raised shares of Doximity from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Doximity from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Doximity from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Doximity from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DOCS

Insider Activity at Doximity

In related news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $61,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at $250,397.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Doximity Company Profile

(Free Report)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.