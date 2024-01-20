Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Sonora Investment Management Group LLC

Sonora Investment Management Group LLC lessened its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 81,571.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,997,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,180,792,000 after purchasing an additional 7,987,448 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at $167,153,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,057,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,223,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,150 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Dover by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,902,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,470 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at $126,175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

DOV opened at $148.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.83 and a 200-day moving average of $142.94. The company has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.32. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $127.25 and a 1-year high of $160.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.02. Dover had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 26.23%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.02%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DOV. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Dover from $149.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.92.

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,988,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $94,048.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

