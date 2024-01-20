Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Holdings Trimmed by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,106,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,072 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $228,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 158.0% in the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 149.6% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 379.5% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Dominion Energy

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $284,437.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 88,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,614.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on D shares. StockNews.com upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Scotiabank lowered Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on D

Dominion Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

D opened at $45.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.16 and a 200-day moving average of $47.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $63.68. The company has a market capitalization of $37.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.58.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.23%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.