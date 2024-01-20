Direxion Hydrogen ETF (NYSEARCA:HJEN) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Direxion Hydrogen ETF (NYSEARCA:HJEN – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.59 and last traded at $10.54. Approximately 18,522 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 15,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.52.

Direxion Hydrogen ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.34. The company has a market capitalization of $24.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Direxion Hydrogen ETF by 4,637.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 146,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 143,105 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Hydrogen ETF by 712.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 103,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 91,064 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Direxion Hydrogen ETF by 1,389.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 87,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 81,644 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Hydrogen ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $567,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Direxion Hydrogen ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $338,000.

Direxion Hydrogen ETF Company Profile

The Direxion Hydrogen ETF (HJEN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Hydrogen Economy index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of global companies involved in businesses related to the hydrogen industry. HJEN was launched on Mar 25, 2021 and is managed by Direxion.

