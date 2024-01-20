Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Shares Bought by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 38.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,143 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 0.17% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $5,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 32.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 14,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 25 LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. 25 LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 39,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFCF opened at $42.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.19. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $39.48 and a 12 month high of $43.51.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.