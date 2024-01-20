Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by CNB Bank

CNB Bank trimmed its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Digital Realty Trust comprises about 1.0% of CNB Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. CNB Bank’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 4,560.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DLR shares. StockNews.com cut Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Scotiabank started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. HSBC started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Shares of NYSE DLR traded up $2.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.34. 1,791,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,186,236. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.85, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.33 and a 52-week high of $139.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.24 and its 200-day moving average is $127.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 170.04%.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

