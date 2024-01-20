Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 39,331 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,048,037 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 39,331 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 1.5% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Home Depot worth $316,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 0.3% during the second quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 8,966 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,785,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Home Depot by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 5,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Price Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $362.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $362.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $334.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $319.63.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,334.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.31.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HD

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.