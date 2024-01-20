DIAGNOS (OTCMKTS:DGNOF) Trading Down 3.9%

DIAGNOS Inc. (OTCMKTS:DGNOF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27. 16,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 21,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

DIAGNOS Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.34.

Get DIAGNOS alerts:

DIAGNOS (OTCMKTS:DGNOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

DIAGNOS Company Profile

DIAGNOS Inc provides software-based services primarily in Canada, the United States, Colombia, Spain, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and Costa Rica. The company offers healthcare services through Computer Assisted Retina Analysis, a web-based software tool that assists healthcare professionals for the detection of diabetic retinopathy; and allows eye care specialist to visualize both normal retinal landmarks and pathological changes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DIAGNOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIAGNOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.