DIAGNOS Inc. (CVE:ADK) Insider Buys C$23,075.00 in Stock

DIAGNOS Inc. (CVE:ADK – Get Free Report) insider Tristram Coffin bought 35,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,075.00.

DIAGNOS Stock Down 5.3 %

ADK opened at C$0.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.41 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.28, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of C$26.38 million, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of -0.33. DIAGNOS Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.25 and a 12 month high of C$0.59.

DIAGNOS (CVE:ADK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$0.10 million. As a group, research analysts predict that DIAGNOS Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners increased their price objective on shares of DIAGNOS from C$1.00 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th.

DIAGNOS Company Profile

DIAGNOS Inc provides software-based services primarily in Canada, the United States, Colombia, Spain, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and Costa Rica. The company offers healthcare services through Computer Assisted Retina Analysis, a web-based software tool that assists healthcare professionals for the detection of diabetic retinopathy; and allows eye care specialist to visualize both normal retinal landmarks and pathological changes.

