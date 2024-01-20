DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) EVP Sadie Stern Sells 2,902 Shares

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) EVP Sadie Stern sold 2,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $358,774.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,773,075.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Monday, December 11th, Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.66, for a total value of $46,122.72.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Sadie Stern sold 1,176 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $129,360.00.

DXCM opened at $127.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.75 and a 52 week high of $139.55. The stock has a market cap of $49.18 billion, a PE ratio of 139.88, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.86 and a 200-day moving average of $109.42.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.64 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in DexCom by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 336 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DexCom during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in DexCom by 120.6% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the third quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DXCM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on DexCom from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on DexCom in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.94.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

