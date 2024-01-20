Decred Market Cap Reaches $238.58 Million (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. In the last seven days, Decred has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. Decred has a total market cap of $238.58 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decred coin can currently be purchased for $15.10 or 0.00036318 BTC on major exchanges.
About Decred
Decred is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,795,720 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred. Decred’s official website is decred.org.
Decred Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
