Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA decreased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,927 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 260.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 81.9% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 131 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In related news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 7,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.50, for a total value of $4,045,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,257,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 4,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.00, for a total value of $2,348,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,088 shares in the company, valued at $4,747,656. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Garcia sold 7,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.50, for a total value of $4,045,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,257,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,895 shares of company stock valued at $29,397,945. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DECK has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $689.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $709.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $735.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $674.54.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DECK

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $749.25 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $395.90 and a 1 year high of $749.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $677.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $585.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.95.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $2.41. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 33.96% and a net margin of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 23.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Deckers Outdoor

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.