Decentralized Social 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2.91 Million (DESO)

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. Decentralized Social has a market capitalization of $396.98 million and $2.91 million worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Decentralized Social has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Decentralized Social coin can now be purchased for $37.69 or 0.00090568 BTC on major exchanges.

About Decentralized Social

Decentralized Social’s genesis date was March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. The official message board for Decentralized Social is diamondapp.com/u/deso?. Decentralized Social’s official website is deso.com. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Decentralized Social Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.”

