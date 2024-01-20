David M. Rothenstein Sells 3,500 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $174,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 237,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,783,689.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $52.53 on Friday. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $39.94 and a twelve month high of $54.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Ciena had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ciena in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ciena by 63.9% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Ciena in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Ciena in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Ciena by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

CIEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Ciena from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Ciena from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. TheStreet raised Ciena from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Ciena from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.79.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

