Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DDOG. UBS Group initiated coverage on Datadog in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Datadog from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Datadog from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Datadog from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Datadog in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $114.03.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $130.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.23. Datadog has a one year low of $62.60 and a one year high of $130.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,085.83, a PEG ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 1.18.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $547.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.30 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. Sell-side analysts expect that Datadog will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 10,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 146,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,304,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Datadog news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 10,006 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 146,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,304,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total value of $15,262,768.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 247,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,699,146.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 711,989 shares of company stock valued at $83,445,015 over the last ninety days. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Datadog by 815.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its position in shares of Datadog by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Datadog by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

