Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by Hudson Value Partners LLC

Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 259.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 11,294 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for approximately 2.0% of Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in Danaher by 14.1% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 36,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 0.6% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Phraction Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 141.2% in the 2nd quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 29,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,099,000 after purchasing an additional 17,315 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,189,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $285,529,000 after purchasing an additional 8,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stack Financial Management Inc increased its holdings in Danaher by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 77,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,653,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.40.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $4.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $231.05. 3,258,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,154,363. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.85. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $247.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $223.85 and a 200-day moving average of $232.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.11%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

