Cypress Capital Group Sells 600 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Cypress Capital Group cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SDY. Barclays PLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SDY opened at $123.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.23. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $109.87 and a 52 week high of $132.50.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

