Cypress Capital Group Sells 391 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Cypress Capital Group cut its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.53.

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $203,137.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,264,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

PNC stock opened at $150.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.82 and its 200 day moving average is $130.35. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $109.40 and a one year high of $167.12. The firm has a market cap of $60.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.48%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

