Cypress Capital Group Sells 264 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Cypress Capital Group reduced its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth about $30,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $89.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.36. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $80.46 and a one year high of $100.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ED has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $96.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.39.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

