Cypress Capital Group Sells 260 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Cypress Capital Group decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 13,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 1,706,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,339,000 after purchasing an additional 40,542 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 136.2% during the third quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 9,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,647,000. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 19,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $57.18 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $44.95 and a 12-month high of $57.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.06. The firm has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

