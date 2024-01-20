Cypress Capital Group Sells 155 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cypress Capital Group lessened its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Cintas were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Cintas by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 321.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 1,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Cintas from $580.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Cintas from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $551.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $559.50.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $599.05 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $423.06 and a 12-month high of $607.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $571.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $525.20. The company has a market capitalization of $60.73 billion, a PE ratio of 43.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.12. Cintas had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total transaction of $5,834,198.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,522,608.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

