Cypress Capital Group Reduces Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Cypress Capital Group lessened its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 32.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,498 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 414.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of ISTB opened at $47.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.72. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.37 and a 52-week high of $47.76.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1459 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

