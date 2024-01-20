Cypress Capital Group Raises Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,283 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

PPG has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.56.

NYSE:PPG opened at $141.39 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.32 and a 52 week high of $152.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.75.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.69%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

