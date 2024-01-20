Cypress Capital Group Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $279,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $148.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $124.97 and a 52-week high of $158.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.03.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

