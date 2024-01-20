Cypress Capital Group Has $487,000 Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Cypress Capital Group lessened its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 31.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,190 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TIP. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Meritas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 17,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

TIP opened at $107.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.41. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.74 and a one year high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

