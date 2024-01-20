Cypress Capital Group Buys New Shares in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Cypress Capital Group bought a new stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,765 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 90.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 98.1% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

PHM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on PulteGroup from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on PulteGroup from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.18.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $106.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.74. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.47 and a 1 year high of $106.39.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 6.50%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

