CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Lowered to Sector Underperform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank downgraded shares of CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $25.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $28.00.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

NYSE:CVI opened at $30.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.97. CVR Energy has a 1-year low of $22.60 and a 1-year high of $39.36.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. CVR Energy had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 69.57%. On average, equities analysts predict that CVR Energy will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a yield of 6%. This is an increase from CVR Energy’s previous None dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 25.48%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in CVR Energy by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 145.4% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. 98.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

