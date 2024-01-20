CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Shares Sold by Islay Capital Management LLC

Islay Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,232 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in CVR Energy by 145.4% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in CVR Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in CVR Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in CVR Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in CVR Energy by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVR Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

CVR Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

CVR Energy stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.00. The stock had a trading volume of 570,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,660. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.60 and a 52-week high of $39.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.60.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. CVR Energy had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 69.57%. On average, analysts predict that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

CVR Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This is an increase from CVR Energy’s previous None dividend of $1.00. CVR Energy’s payout ratio is currently 25.48%.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

